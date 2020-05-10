Global  

Covid: India develops indigenous antibody test kit

IndiaTimes Sunday, 10 May 2020 ()
The National Institute of Virology in Pune has successfully developed the first indigenous antibody detection kit for Covid-19 that will play a critical role in surveillance for coronavirus infection, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday.The test kit has the advantage of testing 90 samples together in a single run of 2.5 hours, so that healthcare professionals can proceed quickly with necessary next steps, Vardhan said.
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: How antibody tests help in pandemic

How antibody tests help in pandemic 02:08

 Dr. Vincent DeGennaro, an epidemiologist out of Miami, is one of the masterminds behind these antibody test kits. He shares how these tests will help catch asymptomatic cases as the country begins to reopen.

