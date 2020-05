Germany ‘keeper Lehmann replaces Klinsmann on Hertha board Sunday, 10 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin has appointed former Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann to take Jürgen Klinsmann’s place on the Bundesliga club’s supervisory board. Lehmann’s appointment Sunday as a sporting consultant coincides with Hertha also hiring agent Marc Kosicke for the supervisory board. Kosicke’s clients include Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp and Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann. Klinsmann […] 👓 View full article

