Tottenham star Harry Kane becomes Leyton Orient sponsor for next season and donates shirt space to three charities

talkSPORT Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Leyton Orient have announced that Harry Kane, the Tottenham and England star, will be their new shirt sponsor for the 2020/21 season. In January 2011 Kane joined the O’s on loan and they gave him his professional debut in football, and he scored his first career goal against Sheffield Wednesday a couple of weeks later. […]
 Leyton Orient chief executive Danny Macklin reveals Harry Kane's charitable shirt sponsorship of his former club for next season was all the England captain's idea.

