Wolfsburg 11/10 to beat Augsburg in Saturday’s Bundesliga battle
Thursday, 14 May 2020 () Competition: Bundesliga Market: Wolfsburg win Odds: 11/10 @ Bet 365 With the Bundesliga making its return behind closed doors this weekend, Wolfsburg will be looking to carry on where they left off in March when they make the trip to a struggling Augsburg on Saturday afternoon. Starting with the hosts, although a stellar start to the […]
The post Wolfsburg 11/10 to beat Augsburg in Saturday’s Bundesliga battle appeared first on Soccer News.
Augsburg welcome Wolfsburg on Saturday as the Bundesliga returns to action but their new manager Heiko Herrlich will not be present after he has banned for... Daily Star Also reported by •Mid-Day •talkSPORT