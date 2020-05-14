Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )





The post Wolfsburg 11/10 to beat Augsburg in Saturday’s Bundesliga battle appeared first on Soccer News. Competition: Bundesliga Market: Wolfsburg win Odds: 11/10 @ Bet 365 With the Bundesliga making its return behind closed doors this weekend, Wolfsburg will be looking to carry on where they left off in March when they make the trip to a struggling Augsburg on Saturday afternoon . Starting with the hosts, although a stellar start to the […]The post Wolfsburg 11/10 to beat Augsburg in Saturday’s Bundesliga battle appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

