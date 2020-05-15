Global  

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke: Dog bites, comebacks and mutual respect as the biggest derby in Germany takes centre stage when Bundesliga returns

Friday, 15 May 2020
The rivalry between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke goes back a long way and is known as ‘the mother of all derbies’ in the Bundesliga. Two of world football’s most passionate fans vie for the Revierderby bragging rights in Germany’s industrial heartlands. Supporters will not be allowed in the stadium when the two teams clash on […]
 Borussia Dortmund returned to action with a 4-0 derby victory over local rivals Schalke. The eyes of the football world were on Signal Iduna Park for the most high-profile match of the Bundesliga’s return.

