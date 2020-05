Sunday, 17 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sachin Tendulkar's name will remain etched in history as not only one of the legends of the game, but also as the first batsman to score a double century in ODIs in 2010. But South Africa pacer Dale Steyn believes that he had trapped the batsman plumb in front in the 190s, only for umpire Ian Gould to give it not out citing crowd... 👓 View full article