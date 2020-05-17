Global  

Borussia Dortmund Ease Past Schalke 04 In the Revierderby As Bundesliga Resumes (Video)

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 17 May 2020
Top-flight football is back in Germany after over two months, and the first round after its return gave us the pleasure of seeing the Revierderby, a game between fierce rivals Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04. Dortmund won the game comfortably, courtesy of an Erling Haaland opener, and a strike from Thorgan Hazard nestled inside a […]

 Here is a look at all of the key statistics ahead of Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga Derby against Schalke on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund fans follow their team's 4-0 win over local rivals Schalke 04 in a bar as the Bundesliga restarts behind closed doors after being suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sky Germany reporter Jesco von Eichmann looks at Borussia Dortmund's preparations for their first 'behind closed doors' game against Schalke in Bundesliga this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund back with a bang as they brush past Schalke in Revierderby

Major European football made its cautious return on Saturday as Germany’s Bundesliga became the first of the big five leagues to resume during the coronavirus...
Borussia Dortmund 7/4 to beat Schalke to nil in Saturday’s Bundesliga matchup

Competition: Bundesliga Market: Borussia Dortmund win to nil Odds: 7/4 @ Bet 365 Hoping to continue on their Bundesliga title charge with German football...
