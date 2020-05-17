Borussia Dortmund Ease Past Schalke 04 In the Revierderby As Bundesliga Resumes (Video)
Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
Top-flight football is back in Germany after over two months, and the first round after its return gave us the pleasure of seeing the Revierderby, a game between fierce rivals Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04. Dortmund won the game comfortably, courtesy of an Erling Haaland opener, and a strike from Thorgan Hazard nestled inside a […]
