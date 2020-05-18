Global  

Celtic crowned Scottish Premiership champions as 2019/20 season ended due to coronavirus crisis, Rangers finish second

talkSPORT Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
The Scottish Premiership season has been ended with Celtic being named champions for a ninth successive season. At a meeting between top-flight clubs last week it was agreed to terminate the campaign as it is believed there is not enough time to complete this season and also start the new one on time. Scottish football […]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Celtic crowned champions as Scottish season cut short

Celtic crowned champions as Scottish season cut short 00:36

 The Hoops confirmed their ninth straight title after the SPFL board declared Scotland's top-flight season over. Rangers, who finished second, and Hearts, who are now relegated, reportedly opposed the move.

Celtic champions, Hearts relegated after SPFL ends season early

Celtic are Scottish Premiership champions for the ninth season in a row - and Hearts relegated - after the SPFL ends the season.
BBC News Also reported by Belfast Telegraph, Indian Express, BBC Sport, News24, Daily Star, Independent, Daily Record

'We have dominated': Celtic officially crowned Scottish Premiership champions in record equalling ninth successive title while Hearts relegated

'We have dominated': Celtic officially crowned Scottish Premiership champions in record equalling ninth successive title while Hearts relegatedCeltic have been crowned champions of the Ladbrokes Premiership and Hearts relegated after a decision was made to conclude the season with immediate effect, the...
Belfast Telegraph

