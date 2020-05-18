Celtic crowned Scottish Premiership champions as 2019/20 season ended due to coronavirus crisis, Rangers finish second
Monday, 18 May 2020 () The Scottish Premiership season has been ended with Celtic being named champions for a ninth successive season. At a meeting between top-flight clubs last week it was agreed to terminate the campaign as it is believed there is not enough time to complete this season and also start the new one on time. Scottish football […]
The Hoops confirmed their ninth straight title after the SPFL board declared Scotland's top-flight season over. Rangers, who finished second, and Hearts, who are now relegated, reportedly opposed the move.