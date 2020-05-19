Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Usain Bolt becomes a father for the first time after baby girl with Kasi Bennett

Daily Star Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Usain Bolt becomes a father for the first time after baby girl with Kasi BennettOlympic champion and track legend Usain Bolt has become a father for the first time after his girlfriend Kasi Bennett gave birth to a baby girl, the Jamaican Prime Minister has confirmed
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

8-Month-Old Daughter Belly Laughs for the First Time [Video]

8-Month-Old Daughter Belly Laughs for the First Time

Occurred on May 20, 2020 / Knoxville, Tennessee, USA Info from Licensor: We've not heard our 8-month-old belly laugh yet. She smiles and giggles all the time but that contagious belly laugh hasn't..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:13Published
Virgin Orbit Plans First Rocket Launch from ‘Cosmic Girl’ This Weekend [Video]

Virgin Orbit Plans First Rocket Launch from ‘Cosmic Girl’ This Weekend

The launch window for Virgin Orbit’s first orbital test flight for LauncherOne will start this weekend, which will be the first time the orbital rocket will ignite its engine in mid-air.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:02Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Usain Bolt becomes a father for the first time as partner Kasi Bennett gives birth ...

Usain Bolt becomes a father for the first time as partner Kasi Bennett gives birth ...(CNN)Track and field great Usain Bolt has become a father for the first time after his partner Kasi Bennett gave birth to a baby girl on Sunday, his agent...
WorldNews Also reported by •IndependentMid-DayAceShowbiz

Sport24.co.za | Sprint legend Bolt and partner welcome baby girl

Jamaica's Olympic sprint legend Usain Bolt has become a father for the first time after welcoming the birth of a baby girl with partner Kasi Bennett, reports...
News24 Also reported by •Mid-DayAceShowbizBelfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this