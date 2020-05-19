Usain Bolt becomes a father for the first time after baby girl with Kasi Bennett

Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Olympic champion and track legend Usain Bolt has become a father for the first time after his girlfriend Kasi Bennett gave birth to a baby girl, the Jamaican Prime Minister has confirmed Olympic champion and track legend Usain Bolt has become a father for the first time after his girlfriend Kasi Bennett gave birth to a baby girl, the Jamaican Prime Minister has confirmed 👓 View full article

