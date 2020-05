Recent related videos from verified sources Chico barbershop owner arrested on suspicion of assault and attempted rape, police say



The owner of Gearhead Barbershop was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape and assault Thursday morning, according to the Chico Police Department's crime portal. Credit: KHSL Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources 19-year-old Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi arrested on suspicion of rape, released on bail Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested on suspicion of rape on Sunday morning but has been released on bail. The arrest came after a model, whom he had...

DNA 21 hours ago



Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi arrested: Report Chelsea and England forward Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested on Sunday following an argument with a woman, The Sun newspaper reported. The Metropolitan Police...

WorldNews 1 day ago



