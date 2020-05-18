Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi arrested: Report

WorldNews Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi arrested: ReportChelsea and England forward Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested on Sunday following an argument with a woman, The Sun newspaper reported. The Metropolitan Police told The Sun that officers and London Ambulance Service were called in the early hours of Sunday morning “to a report of an unwell woman”. The report added that the woman was taken to hospital and a man was arrested at the scene and remained in police custody. Chelsea declined to comment on The Sun’s report. Hudson-Odoi, 19, had made 17 Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season until the Covid-19 pandemic halted the campaign. He made his England debut last year and has a total of three caps for his country. 📣 The Indian Express...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DaveRichardsLfc

⚽️DaveRichards⚽️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 RT @MailSport: BREAKING: England and Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi arrested after 4am row with model he met online as he breaches lockdow… 10 seconds ago

alexpelumi

A L E X I S RT @MailSport: Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi arrested after 4am row with model https://t.co/4k1HSsXEp5 34 seconds ago

TheSunFootball

The Sun Football ⚽ Callum Hudson-Odoi arrested after 4am row with glamour model while breaking lockdown https://t.co/ycFdGsu6o1 https://t.co/02ViOFzWyf 51 seconds ago

MailSport

MailOnline Sport Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi arrested after 4am row with model https://t.co/4k1HSsXEp5 1 minute ago

manlikefisco

Fisayo RT @TheSun: Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi arrested after 4am row with model who called ambulance https://t.co/Cg6BswyXfS https://t.co/MKhJOHNTul 1 minute ago

whiterosetilin1

[email protected] Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi arrested after 4am row with model  https://t.co/JxiuWdnOca via @MailSport 2 minutes ago

NickyNicho3

nicky Lewin👲 RT @FutbolBible: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea's young star Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested yesterday while breaching lockdown at 4AM in the morning with… 3 minutes ago

Yakieogon

Yakie RT @TheSunFootball: Callum Hudson-Odoi arrested after 4am row with glamour model while breaking lockdown https://t.co/Y17pp1Kr7D https://t.… 7 minutes ago