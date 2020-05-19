Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rohit Sharma recalls Ricky Ponting's stint with Mumbai Indians: He motivated younger guys

Mid-Day Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
India cricketer Rohit Sharma has recalled the time when he got to share the dressing room with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting for the Mumbai Indians in the 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League.

On Monday Rohit joined India teammate Ravichandran Ashwin during a live session on Instagram and the duo spoke about...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: ROHIT SHARMA RECALLS HIS MAIDEN ODI 200, IPL MEMORIES WITH R ASHWIN | Oneindia News

ROHIT SHARMA RECALLS HIS MAIDEN ODI 200, IPL MEMORIES WITH R ASHWIN | Oneindia News 32:28

 India's limited-overs' vice-captain Rohit Sharma in an Instagram live session with his fellow India teammate R Ashwin recalled his maiden ODI double hundred and also his favourite moments from the IPL.

Recent related videos from verified sources

SHIKHAR DHAWAN REVEALS HOW HE GOT MARRIED TO AYESHA, BONDING WITH ROHIT SHARMA | Oneindia News [Video]

SHIKHAR DHAWAN REVEALS HOW HE GOT MARRIED TO AYESHA, BONDING WITH ROHIT SHARMA | Oneindia News

India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan in a live Instagram chat with former India pacer Irfan Pathan said he misses his opening partner Rohit Sharma badly as the country is under the lockdown due to the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 29:28Published
Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina discuss IPL, life in times of Covid19 | Oneindia News [Video]

Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina discuss IPL, life in times of Covid19 | Oneindia News

India cricketers Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina caught up with each other with a live Instagram session and the duo discussed about life in the times of Covid19 Lockdown.

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 34:53Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli must wait!

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli must wait!Top Indian players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could be left stranded in pandemic-stricken Mumbai when senior players start training again, an official has...
Mid-Day

Rohit Sharma: Long-term goals only add to your pressure and stress

India's opening batsman and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is making the most of his time during the nationwide lockdown by spending it with his wife Ritika...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this