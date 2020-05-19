Rohit Sharma recalls Ricky Ponting's stint with Mumbai Indians: He motivated younger guys
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () India cricketer Rohit Sharma has recalled the time when he got to share the dressing room with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting for the Mumbai Indians in the 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League.
On Monday Rohit joined India teammate Ravichandran Ashwin during a live session on Instagram and the duo spoke about...
India's limited-overs' vice-captain Rohit Sharma in an Instagram live session with his fellow India teammate R Ashwin recalled his maiden ODI double hundred and also his favourite moments from the IPL.