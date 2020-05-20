Ravens’ Mark Ingram praises Lamar Jackson, talks the J.K. Dobbins draft

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Heisman Winner and Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram joins First Things First to talk about his hopes for the Baltimore Ravens this 2020 season. Mark tells Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes what it's like playing with star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Plus, Mark welcomes competition in the form of recently drafted J.K. Dobbins, and talks about how the positive team dynamic will help them to succeed.


