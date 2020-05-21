Global  

Liverpool will finish 2019/20 season wearing New Balance kit after agreement to delay Nike contract is made

talkSPORT Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Liverpool will finish the season and lift the Premier League trophy wearing their New Balance kit after reaching a financial settlement with new sponsors Nike. The Reds are not champions yet but need a maximum of two more wins to claim a first league title since 1990. The league’s chief executive, Richard Masters, revealed hopes […]
