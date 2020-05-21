Liverpool will finish 2019/20 season wearing New Balance kit after agreement to delay Nike contract is made
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () Liverpool will finish the season and lift the Premier League trophy wearing their New Balance kit after reaching a financial settlement with new sponsors Nike. The Reds are not champions yet but need a maximum of two more wins to claim a first league title since 1990. The league’s chief executive, Richard Masters, revealed hopes […]
A Liverpool supporter fed up of waiting for season to restart staged his own open-top truck title parade.
Thai businessman Kongkiat Inthraseesangwon has been following the team's runaway success and had planned celebrations, that were put on hold due to Covid-19.
Kongkiat bought a new truck for...