Ligue 1 given 2020/21 start date before Premier League may finish current season

Daily Star Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Ligue 1 given 2020/21 start date before Premier League may finish current seasonThe Ligue 1 in France has revealed they will kick off their new season on August 22, while the second tier will begin a day later, but the Premier League may not have even finished by then
Credit: The Guardian Studio - Published
News video: Celtic champions, Hearts relegated: how Scotland ended its season

Celtic champions, Hearts relegated: how Scotland ended its season 03:13

 Celtic have been crowned the SPFL champions for the ninth season in a row. The decision to end the season prematurely amid the Covid-19 pandemic divided opinion in Scotland, but could the English Premier League eventually do the same? The Guardian's Ewan Murray thinks it over.

