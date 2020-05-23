Ligue 1 given 2020/21 start date before Premier League may finish current season
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () The Ligue 1 in France has revealed they will kick off their new season on August 22, while the second tier will begin a day later, but the Premier League may not have even finished by then
Celtic have been crowned the SPFL champions for the ninth season in a row. The decision to end the season prematurely amid the Covid-19 pandemic divided opinion in Scotland, but could the English Premier League eventually do the same? The Guardian's Ewan Murray thinks it over.
A look at the progress of Manchester City's 2019/20 season before the postponement of sport due to coronavirus. They look set to relinquish their Premier League crown, but are still hoping to end their..
Norwich’s sporting director has made clear his belief that promotion to the Premier League should be scrapped if the Championship season finishes without being... talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star