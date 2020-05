Bremen’s Bittencourt opens the scoring vs favored SC Freiburg | FOX SOCCER Saturday, 23 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Leonardo Bittencourt scores a huge first goal of the match against Freiburg, putting Werder Bremen in front 1-0. Bremen looks to steal three points on the road vs a heavily favored SC Freiburg. Leonardo Bittencourt scores a huge first goal of the match against Freiburg, putting Werder Bremen in front 1-0. Bremen looks to steal three points on the road vs a heavily favored SC Freiburg. 👓 View full article

