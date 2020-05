Ron Bohning Hall of Fame college basketball coach Eddie Sutton passes away at 84 https://t.co/DoLvoRmUWb #Razorbacks #WPS https://t.co/5s3Wyiht3A 3 minutes ago Samantha Button RT @Reuters: Hall of Fame college basketball coach Sutton dies at 84 https://t.co/309CHtxpSz https://t.co/98iMPZ4aDO 7 minutes ago GOPOKES75 RT @DickieV: So sorry & sad to just learn of the passing of HALL OF FAME COACH EDDIE SUTTON ! It was such a thrill for the family this yr… 16 minutes ago Breaking News Hall of Fame college #basketball coach Sutton dies at 84 | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/42nR3dI6xo 24 minutes ago Dara Wehmeyer "Hall of Fame College Basketball Coach Sutton Dies at 84" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/cJdvOMwDhz 26 minutes ago Agatha Dejaeger "Hall of Fame College Basketball Coach Sutton Dies at 84" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/eXJvwjzoq4 27 minutes ago NFL News Hall of Fame college basketball coach Sutton dies at 84 - NCAA Basketball - https://t.co/5R3kwoyh1M #NCAA 36 minutes ago