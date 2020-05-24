Eddie Sutton, Hall of Fame basketball coach, dies at 84
Sunday, 24 May 2020 (
4 hours ago)
Eddie Sutton, the Hall of Fame basketball coach who led three teams to the Final Four and was the first coach to take four schools to the NCAA Tournament, died Saturday. He was 84.
