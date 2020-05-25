Global  

Jason Whitlock on 'The Match': Peyton Manning is the most prepared athlete we've ever seen

FOX Sports Monday, 25 May 2020
Jason Whitlock discusses 'The Match' and what it revealed about Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. Hear why Whitlock thinks 'The Match' showed how Peyton is the 'most prepared' athlete he's seen.
Video credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
 Jason Whitlock discusses 'The Match' and what it revealed about Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. Hear why Whitlock thinks 'The Match' showed how Peyton is the 'most prepared' athlete he's seen.

