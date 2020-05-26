Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Freund gives Dortmund vs Bayern verdict and explains why Munich will sit back

Daily Star Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Freund gives Dortmund vs Bayern verdict and explains why Munich will sit backEXCLUSIVE Steffen Freund believes Bayern Munich can afford to 'drop deeper' against Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker because they hold a four-point lead over their rivals in the Bundesliga title race
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Bayern's Thiago to miss top game at Dortmund through injury

Bayern's Thiago to miss top game at Dortmund through injury 04:11

 Big Bundesliga rivals go head to head in game that Dortmund need to win to keep title hopes alive

Related videos from verified sources

Bundesliga match preview: Dortmund v Bayern Munich [Video]

Bundesliga match preview: Dortmund v Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund could move just one point away from Bayern Munich as the top two in the Bundesliga face off against each other.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt: Budesliga match preview [Video]

Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt: Budesliga match preview

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick previews his side's Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday at the Allianz Arena, looking for a win before their crunch game against Dortmund on Tuesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dan_KP

Dan Kilpatrick RT @standardsport: Lack of fans gives Bayern the edge over Dortmund in #DerKlassiker, says Freund 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄 ✍️ @Dan_KP https://t.co/BIeZ7… 14 minutes ago

standardsport

standardsport Lack of fans gives Bayern the edge over Dortmund in #DerKlassiker, says Freund 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄 ✍️ @Dan_KP https://t.co/BIeZ7uIEaa 26 minutes ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport EXCLUSIVE: Steffen Freund gives Dortmund vs Bayern Munich prediction and explains why Munich will sit back… https://t.co/X4BREzdU3d 1 hour ago