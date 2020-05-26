Freund gives Dortmund vs Bayern verdict and explains why Munich will sit back
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () EXCLUSIVE Steffen Freund believes Bayern Munich can afford to 'drop deeper' against Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker because they hold a four-point lead over their rivals in the Bundesliga title race
Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick previews his side's Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday at the Allianz Arena, looking for a win before their crunch game against Dortmund on Tuesday.
