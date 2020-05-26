Freund gives Dortmund vs Bayern verdict and explains why Munich will sit back

Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

EXCLUSIVE Steffen Freund believes Bayern Munich can afford to 'drop deeper' against Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker because they hold a four-point lead over their rivals in the Bundesliga title race EXCLUSIVE Steffen Freund believes Bayern Munich can afford to 'drop deeper' against Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker because they hold a four-point lead over their rivals in the Bundesliga title race 👓 View full article

