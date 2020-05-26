Global  

Former Motherwell and Morecambe defender Christian Mbulu dies aged 23

Daily Star Tuesday, 26 May 2020
Former Motherwell and Morecambe defender Christian Mbulu dies aged 23The Former Millwall defender was found dead at home in Cottam near Preston this afternoon with police not treating his death as suspicious
