English Premier League's COVID-19 cases rises to 12
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () The English Premier League has announced that four more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 after the third round of testing, raising the total number to 12 across the league.
The four cases have come from three clubs, with the league not announcing the names of those who tested positive for COVID-19.
