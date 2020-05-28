English Premier League's COVID-19 cases rises to 12

SportsIndiaShow The novel Coronavirus now takes its toll on the family of an English top flight gaffer. #CoronavirusUK… https://t.co/aTxuftNejm 1 hour ago The World Around Us The tests came from three clubs, with the English top flight not announcing the names of those who are positive for… https://t.co/YNpgCofFrN 1 hour ago Marcus Oriobosa RT @cfc_wale: #BREAKING: The English Premier League have announced 4 positive COVID-19 tests from 3 clubs out of 1008 players and club staf… 2 hours ago Alex Williams RT @parnell_daniel: As the English Premier League agree the return of contact training you might like this: Return to elite football after… 3 hours ago TFM Oman English Premier League @EPLStatman clubs have unanimously voted to resume full-contact training, with the hope of r… https://t.co/XvLEXMwVai 6 hours ago Sportstar 🔶 Four positives in the latest round of Premier League testing ⚽️ 🔶 Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony postponed 🏀 🔶… https://t.co/ExDNlPBb8I 7 hours ago IANS Tweets The English Premier League has announced that four more people have been diagnosed with #COVID19 after the third ro… https://t.co/d4SmXPqS8W 7 hours ago TEJAS D KULKARNI English Premier League: Corona virus restrictions may continue for one year in EPL – restrictions related to covid… https://t.co/l5gSjIZLG7 14 hours ago