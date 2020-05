Mike Tyson's ridiculous struggle to rip his own shirt off during AEW mass brawl Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Mike Tyson made an appearance on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night and was involved in a mass brawl with Chris Jericho - shortly after he struggled to rip off his own t-shirt Mike Tyson made an appearance on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night and was involved in a mass brawl with Chris Jericho - shortly after he struggled to rip off his own t-shirt 👓 View full article

