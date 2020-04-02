Global  

Former USC quarterback JT Daniels chooses Georgia as transfer destination

CBS Sports Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Daniels spent two seasons with the Trojans
Tweets about this

BobbyMartell

Robert P. Martell RT @BarrettSallee: If JT Daniels is immediately eligible — which isn’t known at this time — I’ll likely jump Georgia back over Florida in m… 58 seconds ago

kalebestes

Kaleb Estes RT @Cover3Podcast: BREAKING: QB JT Daniels announces transfer to Georgia Daniels was a 5-star recruit and the No. 2 Pro-Style QB in the 2… 5 minutes ago

adoolz706

Ashton Dooley QB Room is stacked! #GoDawgs https://t.co/lzAx3jB5te 18 minutes ago

BarrettSallee

Barrett Sallee If JT Daniels is immediately eligible — which isn’t known at this time — I’ll likely jump Georgia back over Florida… https://t.co/VVLmGscStq 20 minutes ago

sccollier

🌹🌹🌹🌹Webberly💐💐💐💐 Rumors were true... https://t.co/ATw2ab8LxN via https://t.co/4GbwjDomZu 21 minutes ago

Cover3Podcast

Cover 3 Podcast BREAKING: QB JT Daniels announces transfer to Georgia Daniels was a 5-star recruit and the No. 2 Pro-Style QB in… https://t.co/zhz4Q4093l 24 minutes ago