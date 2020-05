You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Justin Gaethje tells Joe Rogan his game plan for Khabib Nurmagomedov and warns Conor McGregor he is next Justin Gaethje has told Joe Rogan his footwork will be the key to defeating Khabib Nurmagomedov when the pair finally meet. Gaethje propelled himself into title...

talkSPORT 6 hours ago





Tweets about this Daily Star Sport Conor McGregor sent warning by Justin Gaethje as he outlines plan to beat Khabib Nurmagomedov… https://t.co/m0l2rmupEZ 1 hour ago