Merseyside Police have ‘no objections’ to Liverpool and Everton staging matches at Anfield and Goodison Park when Premier League returns



Related videos from verified sources Football: Neutral venues could be safer option to host key football matches



Playing all Premier League and EFL matches at their original venues would “present challenges” to the emergency services, the national lead for football policing has said. Football’s governing.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published on April 29, 2020

Related news from verified sources Merseyside police take stance on Everton vs Liverpool Premier League clash Liverpool are due to face Everton at Goodison Park on the first weekend of the Premier League's return but neutral venues has been a hot topic due to fans...

Daily Star 15 hours ago



Premier League: Merseyside Police appear to open door to Liverpool and Everton home matches The 236th Merseyside derby, originally set to go ahead at Goodison Park on the opening weekend of the restarted season, is one of those games that could be moved...

Independent 20 hours ago



