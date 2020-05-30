Global  

Merseyside Police have ‘no objections’ to Liverpool and Everton staging matches at Anfield and Goodison Park when Premier League returns

talkSPORT Saturday, 30 May 2020
Merseyside Police insist they have no objections to Liverpool and Everton playing any home fixtures behind closed doors in their city. The national lead for football policing, deputy chief constable Mark Roberts, suggested six matches could be moved at the request of local police forces when football returns behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic. […]
