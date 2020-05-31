Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Newcastle United might be quite busy during the upcoming transfer period. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the Premier League, all signs point toward The Magpies being major players in the market if their proposed takeover goes through. The St. James’ Park outfit should have a lot of money to spend and bolster the first-team squad accordingly. […]



The post Newcastle United Would Be A Great Destination For Philippe Coutinho appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

