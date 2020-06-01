Global  

Jon Jones vacates UFC light heavyweight title as feud with Dana White reaches new heights, is now only willing to take super fights

talkSPORT Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Jon Jones appears to have relinquished his UFC light-heavyweight title. The 32-year-old has been locked in a dispute with the promotion’s president, Dana White, for the past few days after White claimed Jones asked for ‘Deontay WIlder money’ during negotiations to fight Francis Ngannou. Bones has vehemently denied White’s claims and has even gone as […]
