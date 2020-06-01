Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Greg Jennings shares his thoughts on the protests and being a business owner in Minneapolis

FOX Sports Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Greg Jennings shares his thoughts on the protests and being a business owner in MinneapolisNFL analyst and former Minnesota Viking Greg Jennings joins Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless to discuss the protests happening around the country in the name of George Floyd. Hear what Jennings has to say about the protests and how he feels as a business owner in Minneapolis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Greg Jennings shares his thoughts on the protests and being a business owner in Minneapolis

Greg Jennings shares his thoughts on the protests and being a business owner in Minneapolis 03:09

 NFL analyst and former Minnesota Viking Greg Jennings joins Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless to discuss the protests happening around the country in the name of George Floyd. Hear what Jennings has to say about the protests and how he feels as a business owner in Minneapolis.

Related videos from verified sources

Business owner caught in protests shares support for black lives matter [Video]

Business owner caught in protests shares support for black lives matter

Business owner caught in protests shares support for black lives matter

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 02:31Published
Protests Worldwide Support 'Black Lives Matter' Movement [Video]

Protests Worldwide Support 'Black Lives Matter' Movement

LONDON (Reuters) - Thousands took to the streets across Europe and Australia on Saturday, as did hundreds in Tokyo and Seoul, in support of days of U.S. protests against police brutality. The rolling,..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
Bookstore owner goes viral after tweeting about being a Black business owner [Video]

Bookstore owner goes viral after tweeting about being a Black business owner

A Virginia bookstore owner saw herpopularity grow on Twitter after she tweetedabout being a Black business owner.On June 2, Deshanta Hairston, of Martinsville, shareda moving post about the challenges..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:19Published

Tweets about this