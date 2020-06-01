Greg Jennings shares his thoughts on the protests and being a business owner in Minneapolis
Monday, 1 June 2020 () NFL analyst and former Minnesota Viking Greg Jennings joins Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless to discuss the protests happening around the country in the name of George Floyd. Hear what Jennings has to say about the protests and how he feels as a business owner in Minneapolis.
