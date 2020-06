Mohit Andurkar RT @timesofindia: Adesh Kumar Gupta replaces Manoj Tiwari as Delhi BJP chief Tiwari had offered to quit after the BJP lost to the Aam Aad… 52 seconds ago

The Times Of India Adesh Kumar Gupta replaces Manoj Tiwari as Delhi BJP chief Tiwari had offered to quit after the BJP lost to the A… https://t.co/3BDlzxGYHo 6 minutes ago

A V RT @firstpost: Adesh Kumar Gupta, a former mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation will replace #ManojTiwari , a member of Lok Sabha, at… 8 minutes ago

दीपक पाण्डेय RT @IndiaToday: Adesh Kumar Gupta is Delhi BJP's new president. (Report: @ashokasinghal2) https://t.co/1aYtf6fJ49 10 minutes ago

IndiaToday Adesh Kumar Gupta is Delhi BJP's new president. (Report: @ashokasinghal2) https://t.co/1aYtf6fJ49 10 minutes ago

Firstpost Adesh Kumar Gupta, a former mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation will replace #ManojTiwari , a member of Lok… https://t.co/xkBqObrOS2 12 minutes ago

Govind Chippalkatti RT @AishwaryaMudgi1: Little too late. Wish these changes were brought before the incompetent leader with his army of useless buffoons ascen… 22 minutes ago