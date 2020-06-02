Matty Longstaff set to quit Newcastle to join Serie A side Udinese in a deal worth 30 TIMES his current contract – reports Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Matty Longstaff is set to quit Newcastle United at the end of the season to join Udinese, according to reports. The Serie A side are understood to have offered the midfielder a deal worth 30 times his current salary, which is also twice as much as the Magpies are offering. Longstaff is out of contract […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nick Wright: Patrick Mahomes is absolutely worth a record breaking contract



Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Eric Mangini to talk Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes and his eventual record breaking contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. There is concern that the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:10 Published 4 days ago Fort Worth YMCA Changing Grab & Go Meals Pickup Days And Locations



The YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth is changing pickup times and locations for free grab & go meals. To support city requests to limit food distribution to 3 days a week or less and to comply with stay.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:22 Published on April 7, 2020

Tweets about this