Matty Longstaff set to quit Newcastle to join Serie A side Udinese in a deal worth 30 TIMES his current contract – reports

talkSPORT Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Matty Longstaff is set to quit Newcastle United at the end of the season to join Udinese, according to reports. The Serie A side are understood to have offered the midfielder a deal worth 30 times his current salary, which is also twice as much as the Magpies are offering. Longstaff is out of contract […]
