azcentral sports RT @azcentral: How much damage could Phoenix Suns do if included in 22-team NBA return? https://t.co/9bL0uhOsUr 4 hours ago azcentral sports RT @chris_coppola: How much damage could Phoenix Suns do if included in 22-team NBA return? https://t.co/5tengsXLuu via @azcentral @DuaneRa… 4 hours ago azcentral How much damage could Phoenix Suns do if included in 22-team NBA return? https://t.co/9bL0uhOsUr 5 hours ago Chris Coppola How much damage could Phoenix Suns do if included in 22-team NBA return? https://t.co/5tengsXLuu via @azcentral @DuaneRankin 5 hours ago azcentral sports How much damage could Phoenix Suns do if included in 22-team NBA return? https://t.co/Af8P6JnWuw 5 hours ago Sloth @jfwong Most people also underestimate how much damage people in the background could do. Hitler was an asshole of… https://t.co/wkv7PobqCc 1 day ago