Lewis Hamilton 'overcome with rage' over racial injustice
Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he is "completely overcome with rage" about racial injustice in the wake of the death of George Floyd. It is the second time this week that Britain's six-time world champion has spoken angrily about the death of Floyd, an unarmed black man who died on May 25 during an arrest in...
