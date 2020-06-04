Global  

Lewis Hamilton 'overcome with rage' over racial injustice

Mid-Day Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he is "completely overcome with rage" about racial injustice in the wake of the death of George Floyd. It is the second time this week that Britain's six-time world champion has spoken angrily about the death of Floyd, an unarmed black man who died on May 25 during an arrest in...
 Six times Formula One motor racing world champion Lewis Hamilton says he feels "completely overcome with rage" as he urges people to speak out against racism and stand up for justice.

