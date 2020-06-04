Ravi Shastri shares video of Cyclone Nisarga causing havoc in Alibaug: Never experienced anything like this
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () India head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday shared a short video of cyclone Nisarga rampaging through the town of Alibag in Maharashtra. In the video, high speed wind is lashing hard on the trees in the area and displacing things from their original places.
The weather bureau had earlier sounded red alert for at least seven...
Head of Weather Department, IMD Pune, Dr Anupam Kashyapi on Cyclone Nisarga said the cyclone is likely to make landfall near Alibaug on June 03. At the time of landfall, wind speed is expected to be around 100kmph, he added. "Palghar, Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Dhule and Nandurbar, Nashik expected...
Cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Maharashtra this afternoon. Strong winds and rainfall was witnessed. Several trees were uprooted, portions of roofs or protective coverings of homes and cottages were..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:08Published