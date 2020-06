Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Floyd Mayweather has offered Conor McGregor the chance to avenge his previous defeat against him in the boxing ring, just days after the UFC superstar announced his retirement Floyd Mayweather has offered Conor McGregor the chance to avenge his previous defeat against him in the boxing ring, just days after the UFC superstar announced his retirement 👓 View full article