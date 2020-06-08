Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Championship fixtures: Confirmed dates and kick-off times for every match of resumed 2019/20 season as Leeds and West Brom chase automatic promotion

talkSPORT Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
The Championship season will resume on June 20 with Fulham hosting Brentford in a west London derby for the first official match since coronavirus halted England’s second tier in March. EFL chiefs want the campaign played out to completion with Leeds United and West Brom sitting in the automatic promotion spots and chasing a return […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Root backs Stokes as captain if rescheduled Test clashes with birth of his child [Video]

Root backs Stokes as captain if rescheduled Test clashes with birth of his child

Ben Stokes could be the man who leads England in the first Test of the summer, after newly announced dates for the West Indies tour confirmed a possible clash with the birth of Joe Root's second child...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Championship season set to resume on weekend of June 20 [Video]

Championship season set to resume on weekend of June 20

The Sky Bet Championship is set for a June 20 resumption after the English Football League agreed on a provisional return date.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
West Palm Beach prepares for hurricane season during coronavirus pandemic [Video]

West Palm Beach prepares for hurricane season during coronavirus pandemic

The official start of hurricane season is just days away, and West Palm Beach city leaders are preparing for what could be an active few months.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:02Published

Tweets about this