Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

An old social media post by India pacer Ishant Sharma lent credence to former West Indies captain Darren Sammy's allegation that a racist nickname was used to address him during his IPL stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad for which he is now demanding an apology. The two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain, while commenting on the... 👓 View full article