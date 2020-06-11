Global  

Roger Federer ruled out for 2020 season after knee injury!
Mid-Day Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Roger Federer will miss whatever remains of the Coronavirus-impacted 2020 tennis season because of a setback in his recovery from surgery on his right knee. The 20-time Grand Slam champion had arthroscopic surgery on his knee in February and said Wednesday in a statement on Twitter that he had a second procedure that will delay...
