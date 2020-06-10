Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Roger Federer to close down 2020 season after second knee surgery
The Sport Review Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Roger Federer to close down 2020 season after second knee surgeryThere has been precious little news from Roger Federer’s Swiss retreat in recent weeks, though that has not been entirely unexpected given the tennis lockdown since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The world No4 was already in his own ‘lockdown’ when the tennis calendar shut down at the start of March after undergoing surgery […]

The post Roger Federer to close down 2020 season after second knee surgery appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Federer out for rest of 2020 season after second knee surgery

Federer out for rest of 2020 season after second knee surgery 01:34

 Federer announces that he is out for the rest of the 2020 season

Related news from verified sources

Federer out of tennis till 2021 after surgery

 Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer said he will be sidelined until 2021 after undergoing his second knee operation in a matter of months. The Swiss...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAFOX SportsESPNCBC.ca

Tweets about this

jakedavi35

Jake Davies RT @MarianneBevis: Roger Federer to close down 2020 season after second knee surgery: “I look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at th… 15 minutes ago

MarianneBevis

Marianne Bevis Roger Federer to close down 2020 season after second knee surgery: “I look forward to seeing everyone back on tour… https://t.co/lQYHn3e4Ad 16 minutes ago