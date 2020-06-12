Global  

Shaun Wright-Phillips backs Chelsea to challenge Man City and Liverpool for Premier League title next season with Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner

talkSPORT Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
The signings of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner could fire Chelsea to Premier League glory next season, Shaun Wright-Phillips believes. Frank Lampard has already wrapped up a £33million transfer for Ajax forward Ziyech, while a  £53m deal for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is set to be confirmed in the coming weeks. Further additions are […]
