Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

No starting issues here as Lionel Messi stars in Barcelona win as La Liga returns

Mid-Day Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca.

After three months away because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Barca exploded into the lead with just 64 seconds played when Arturo Vidal headed in and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Barça's Suarez is fit to play against Mallorca - Setien

Barça's Suarez is fit to play against Mallorca - Setien 02:54

 Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi both fit for Barcelona’s return following coronavirus hiatus.

Related videos from verified sources

Griezmann is automatic first choice - Barca's coach Setien says [Video]

Griezmann is automatic first choice - Barca's coach Setien says

Barcelona coach Quique Setien backs Antoine Griezmann to shine ahead of La Liga encounter against Leganes on Tuesday (June 16).

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:03Published
Messi leads Barca to flying return against Mallorca [Video]

Messi leads Barca to flying return against Mallorca

Barcelona record an emphatic 4-0 victory away to Mallorca in both teams' first match in three months due to the coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:51Published
La Liga to use 'virtual' stands and audio for broadcasts [Video]

La Liga to use 'virtual' stands and audio for broadcasts

La Liga will use virtual images of stands in television broadcasts with added 'fan audio', produced by the makers of the FIFA video game, when it returns to action on Thursday June 11.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:11Published

Tweets about this