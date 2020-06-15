Global  

Sushant Singh Rajput's death: VVS Laxman says 'mental health important, Rohit Sharma calls it 'disturbing'

Mid-Day Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday termed actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death as 'really disturbing and distressing'.

Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself at his Bandra residence on Sunday, Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Sharma confirmed. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's...
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: PM Modi mourns actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Bollywood in shock | Oneindia News

PM Modi mourns actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Bollywood in shock | Oneindia News 02:51

 Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead at home, Cops say committed suicide BY HANGING HIMSELF. His death his left his fans and Bollywood in deep shock. Many bollywoood personalities took to twitter to express their shock and grief. Fillmmaker Karan Johar expressed regret about not keeping in...

