Sushant Singh Rajput's death: VVS Laxman says 'mental health important, Rohit Sharma calls it 'disturbing'

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead at home, Cops say committed suicide BY HANGING HIMSELF. His death his left his fans and Bollywood in deep shock. Many bollywoood personalities took to twitter to express their shock and grief. Fillmmaker Karan Johar expressed regret about not keeping in...
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai. Speaking on the matter, Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone 9, Mumbai said, "Actor Sushant Singh Rajput..
शीवान्गी RT @ShefVaidya: In what world is this funny? And the same Aalia Bhatt and @karanjohar are now shedding fake tears on Sushant Singh Rajput’s… 6 seconds ago