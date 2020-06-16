Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cheltenham Town draw no bet against Northampton Town 1/1 for Thursday’s League Two play-off semi-final

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Competition: League Two Market: Cheltenham Town draw no bet Odds: 1/1 @ Bet 365 With the League Two play-off semi-finals getting underway on Thursday night, a previously high-flying Cheltenham will travel to an empty PTS Academy Stadium in midweek. Starting with the hosts, while Northampton may have managed to sneak the final play-off spot after the […]

The post Cheltenham Town draw no bet against Northampton Town 1/1 for Thursday’s League Two play-off semi-final appeared first on Soccer News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Curle: Pen miss affected the players

Curle: Pen miss affected the players 01:38

 Kieth Curle felt Northampton's early penalty miss affected his players as they went on to lose 2-0 at home to Cheltenham in their League Two play-off semi-final.

Related videos from verified sources

Duff delighted with performance [Video]

Duff delighted with performance

Michael Duff praised his players for their resilient display as they took control of their League Two play-off semi-final against Northampton with a 2-0 away win.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:07Published
McGreal content with narrow lead [Video]

McGreal content with narrow lead

Colchester boss John McGreal praised Cohen Bramall for giving his team a narrow lead going into the second leg of their League Two play-off semi-final against Exeter on Monday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:28Published
Taylor: Draw would have been fair [Video]

Taylor: Draw would have been fair

Matt Taylor feels a draw would have been a fair result after Exeter lost late on away at Colchester in their League Two play-off semi-final.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Northampton Town v Cheltenham Town: League Two play-off semi-final first leg

 BBC Local News: Gloucestershire -- Live coverage of Thursday's League Two play-off semi-final first leg between Northampton Town and Cheltenham Town.
BBC Local News


Tweets about this