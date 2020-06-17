Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MS Dhoni would break records at no. 3, feels Gautam Gambhir; Irfan Pathan says Virat Kohli better 'any day'

Mid-Day Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan have been instrumental players in the Indian cricket team in the 2000s. Gambhir and Irfan Pathan were recently on a talk show with both discussing MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli and who would be better batting at number 3 position.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports Cricket Connected, former India...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sports fraternity mourns sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sports fraternity mourns sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput 01:12

 Sports fraternity expressed grief and shock over demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. 'MS Dhoni' actor was also known for his sports skills. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter express grief on demise of Rajput. Indian cricket team Captain Virat Kohli also left shocked...

Related videos from verified sources

MS Dhoni would have been an even bigger batsman: Gautam Gambhir | Oneindia News [Video]

MS Dhoni would have been an even bigger batsman: Gautam Gambhir | Oneindia News

MS Dhoni would have been an even bigger batsman: Gautam Gambhir

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:22Published
VIRAT KOHLI REVEALS HOW HE LEARNT CAPTAINCY SKILLS FROM MS DHONI | Oneindia News [Video]

VIRAT KOHLI REVEALS HOW HE LEARNT CAPTAINCY SKILLS FROM MS DHONI | Oneindia News

VIRAT KOHLI REVEALS HOW HE LEARNT CAPTAINCY SKILLS FROM MS DHONI

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:26Published
Gautam Gambhir hits back at Shahid Afridi over Kashmir remarks [Video]

Gautam Gambhir hits back at Shahid Afridi over Kashmir remarks

Former India cricketer and Member of Parliament (East Delhi) Gautam Gambhir hit back at former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi for the latter's comment on Kashmir and Prime Minister..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:06Published

Tweets about this

mid_day

Mid Day #MSDhoni Would Break Records At No. 3, Feels #GautamGambhir; Irfan Pathan Says #ViratKohli Better 'Any Day' https://t.co/18tX59R2zF 26 minutes ago

kultejas18

TEJAS D KULKARNI ms dhoni: Gautam Gambhir said, if landing at number three, most records could be broken by Dhoni – gautam gambhir s… https://t.co/xM3KOeuEEu 2 days ago