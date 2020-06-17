|
MS Dhoni would break records at no. 3, feels Gautam Gambhir; Irfan Pathan says Virat Kohli better 'any day'
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan have been instrumental players in the Indian cricket team in the 2000s. Gambhir and Irfan Pathan were recently on a talk show with both discussing MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli and who would be better batting at number 3 position.
Speaking exclusively on Star Sports Cricket Connected, former India...
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this