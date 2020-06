Video credit: Viral Hog Content - Published 3 days ago Multiple Police Takedown Woman in the Street 01:41 Occurred on June 13, 2020 / Luton Info from Licensor: "A woman who we were told had mental health issues was tackled by police. The force used I’m told at times may be necessary when dealing with someone who has mental health issues but the hands around the throat we’re not needed. She was...