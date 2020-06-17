|
|
|
Kobe Bryant helicopter crash reports emerge following investigation into tragedy
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
NBA and LA Lakers hero Kobe Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash back in January and details regarding the pilot have now emerged following a federal investigation
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
New details in crash that killed Kobe Bryant
The pilot in the crash that killed Kobe Bryant may have been disoriented by the fog. Newly released documents show that the pilot told air traffic control that he was climbing to 4,000 feet, when he..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:29Published
|
|
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|