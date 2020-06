Video credit: CBS2 LA - Published 3 hours ago NTSB: Pilot Of Helicopter In Kobe Bryant Crash May Have Been Disoriented, Was Laker Legend's 'Preferred Pilot' 00:24 Containing roughly 1,700 pages of interview transcripts, photographs and reports on operations, survival factors, human performance, air traffic control, and aircraft performance, the docket does not offer any conclusions about the cause of the crash.