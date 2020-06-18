100m champ Christian Coleman might miss Olympics after suspension
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () Reigning world 100m champion Christian Coleman was provisionally suspended on Wednesday over a missed drugs test, putting him at risk of a two-year ban that would rule him out of next year's Tokyo Olympics. Coleman, who only narrowly avoided being banned last year after three violations of anti-doping "whereabouts" rules across...
World 100 meters champion Christian Coleman, who narrowly escaped a ban last year for missing three doping tests, was provisionally suspended on Wednesday and could miss next year's Tokyo Olympics after again breaching whereabouts rules. Adam Reed reports.