100m champ Christian Coleman might miss Olympics after suspension



Related videos from verified sources 100m world champ Coleman provisionally suspended after whereabouts failure



World 100 metres champion Christian Coleman is provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) and could miss next year's Tokyo Olympics after violating anti-doping whereabouts rules. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:22 Published 8 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Athletics: World's fastest man Christian Coleman suspended for missing doping tests The likelihood that the world's fastest man, Christian Coleman, might miss the Olympics next year increased overnight when he received a provisional suspension...

New Zealand Herald 6 hours ago



Christian Coleman: World 100m champion suspended over missed drug test The Athletics Integrity Unit has confirmed a provisional suspension for Christian Coleman. The US sprinter could now miss the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Deutsche Welle 20 hours ago





Tweets about this