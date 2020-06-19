Sri Lanka sold 2011 World Cup final to India, says SL ex sports minister
Friday, 19 June 2020 () Sri Lanka's former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has alleged that his country "sold" the 2011 World Cup final to India, a claim ridiculed by formers captains Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene who demanded evidence from him. In an interview with local TV channel Sirasa, Aluthgamage said the final was fixed. Set a...
