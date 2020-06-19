Global  

Jose Mourinho says Tottenham can’t compete with Manchester United and Chelsea in transfer market

talkSPORT Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho says Tottenham are simply not going to be ‘in the same league’ as the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United when it comes to competing in this summer’s transfer market. The north London side spent over £100million last year, before the coronavirus pandemic, and Mourinho knows he will not be afforded the same […]
